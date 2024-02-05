Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai

Johannes Tan, a Chinese Filipino, has lived in Shanghai since 2009. Through his YouTube channel, named JohannesLee, he shares his experiences of living in Shanghai.

Johannes Tan, a Chinese Filipino, has lived in Shanghai since 2009. He has established himself as a seasoned headhunter, working with mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies across the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise lies in assisting companies in recruiting mid to senior level professionals.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Tan is also an artist who explores various creative mediums. He is passionate about photography and painting, but currently, his latest creative endeavor is content creation. Through his YouTube channel, named JohannesLee, he shares his experiences of living in Shanghai and documents his exciting travels.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

I reside in the renowned Nanjing Road W., situated between the Jing'an and Huangpu districts of Shanghai. The area is highly regarded as a prominent attraction within the city, where People's Park beckons with its captivating art deco buildings, historical landmarks like the Shanghai History Museum, and the magnificent Grand Theatre. It is an ideal location for leisurely walks, offering a pleasant experience for both me and my dog.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I must say, when I think of People's Square, I imagine bustling and crowded streets. However, there are two things that I particularly appreciate about this neighborhood. Firstly, it boasts a spacious park that surprisingly isn't overly crowded. Secondly, its location is perfect, providing easy access to the Bund and the tree-lined Xuhui District. It feels like it's right in the middle of everything.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

What attraction here should not be missed?

My favorite attraction is the Shanghai History Museum. As the name suggests, it provides a deep understanding of the city's rich and fascinating history. Personally, I am drawn to its iconic architecture and the intriguing fact that it used to function as a horse racing club, adding to its historical significance. I love passing by this building every day!

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great café. What's your favorite café near home?

These days, I typically make my own coffee, but I highly recommend a charming café called Septem / 石藤 口力口非 (20 Weihai Rd 威海路20号) located just around the corner. They serve a unique soy sauce latte and are known for their friendly owner and dog-friendly atmosphere. If you're in search of a boutique café with a special touch and a cozy neighborhood vibe, this is the place to visit.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Where should someone eat around here?

In an area dominated by food chains, there is a hidden gem that I absolutely adore — the Ministry of Crab (231 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路231号人民公园内). It has become one of my favorite places to go, especially when there is something special to celebrate. Located inside People's Park, amidst the buzz surrounding the famous "marriage market" on weekends, this restaurant offers a magical experience, particularly in the evenings. Although it is on the pricier side, it is definitely worth trying at least once.

However, if you're looking for a taste of local Shanghainese cuisine, there's a place called "莱莱小笼" (506 Tianjin Rd 天津路506号) that I highly recommend. It's a bit of a walk from where I live and close to the bustling pedestrian area of Nanjing Road E. While it may not be directly on the main road, it is famous for serving some of the best xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings) in the city. Their xiaolongbao filled with crab roe or crab meat is simply divine. In fact, did you know that even Roger Federer visited the restaurant last year during the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2023? It's a testament to the restaurant's reputation and quality.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Honestly I don't do a lot of shopping but I do need something basic then Nanjing Road W. is of course the main place to shop.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work？

When it comes to finding a popular place for a night out in Shanghai, unfortunately People's Square's options may be limited. However, I highly recommend Barbarossa (231 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路231号人民公园内), a hidden gem located just above the Ministry of Crab inside the park. With its stunning waterfront view, overlooking the magnificent architecture of the Shanghai History Museum, this establishment offers a unique and captivating experience. In addition to its cozy ambiance, Barbarossa also provides the option to enjoy some shisha if desired, adding an extra element of relaxation and enjoyment to your evening.

Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Yes I discovered a wonderful mom and pop shop located at the corner of Fengyang Road and Datian Road. I recently tried their congyoubing (scallion pancake), and it was amazing. They make it fresh right there in their small cart, and it's impressive that they have been operating for 56 years. I love the local and authentic flavor of their food – it's a true hidden gem in the neighborhood.