Feature / Lifestyle

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai

Yang Di
Yang Di
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Johannes Tan, a Chinese Filipino, has lived in Shanghai since 2009. Through his YouTube channel, named JohannesLee, he shares his experiences of living in Shanghai.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0

Johannes Tan, a Chinese Filipino, has lived in Shanghai since 2009. He has established himself as a seasoned headhunter, working with mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies across the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise lies in assisting companies in recruiting mid to senior level professionals.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Tan is also an artist who explores various creative mediums. He is passionate about photography and painting, but currently, his latest creative endeavor is content creation. Through his YouTube channel, named JohannesLee, he shares his experiences of living in Shanghai and documents his exciting travels.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Johannes Tan, a Chinese Filipino, has lived in Shanghai since 2009.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

I reside in the renowned Nanjing Road W., situated between the Jing'an and Huangpu districts of Shanghai. The area is highly regarded as a prominent attraction within the city, where People's Park beckons with its captivating art deco buildings, historical landmarks like the Shanghai History Museum, and the magnificent Grand Theatre. It is an ideal location for leisurely walks, offering a pleasant experience for both me and my dog.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Tan lives on Nanjing Road W., situated between the Jing'an and Huangpu districts of Shanghai.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I must say, when I think of People's Square, I imagine bustling and crowded streets. However, there are two things that I particularly appreciate about this neighborhood. Firstly, it boasts a spacious park that surprisingly isn't overly crowded. Secondly, its location is perfect, providing easy access to the Bund and the tree-lined Xuhui District. It feels like it's right in the middle of everything.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

The neighborhood is an ideal location for leisurely walks.

What attraction here should not be missed?

My favorite attraction is the Shanghai History Museum. As the name suggests, it provides a deep understanding of the city's rich and fascinating history. Personally, I am drawn to its iconic architecture and the intriguing fact that it used to function as a horse racing club, adding to its historical significance. I love passing by this building every day!

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Tan's favorite attraction is the Shanghai History Museum.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Tan enjoying coffee at his favorite nearby attraction — Shanghai History Museum

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great café. What's your favorite café near home?

These days, I typically make my own coffee, but I highly recommend a charming café called Septem / 石藤 口力口非 (20 Weihai Rd 威海路20号) located just around the corner. They serve a unique soy sauce latte and are known for their friendly owner and dog-friendly atmosphere. If you're in search of a boutique café with a special touch and a cozy neighborhood vibe, this is the place to visit.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Septem / 石藤 口力口非 serves a unique soy sauce latte and is known for its friendly owner and dog-friendly atmosphere.

Where should someone eat around here?

In an area dominated by food chains, there is a hidden gem that I absolutely adore — the Ministry of Crab (231 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路231号人民公园内). It has become one of my favorite places to go, especially when there is something special to celebrate. Located inside People's Park, amidst the buzz surrounding the famous "marriage market" on weekends, this restaurant offers a magical experience, particularly in the evenings. Although it is on the pricier side, it is definitely worth trying at least once.

However, if you're looking for a taste of local Shanghainese cuisine, there's a place called "莱莱小笼" (506 Tianjin Rd 天津路506号) that I highly recommend. It's a bit of a walk from where I live and close to the bustling pedestrian area of Nanjing Road E. While it may not be directly on the main road, it is famous for serving some of the best xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings) in the city. Their xiaolongbao filled with crab roe or crab meat is simply divine. In fact, did you know that even Roger Federer visited the restaurant last year during the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2023? It's a testament to the restaurant's reputation and quality.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

莱莱小笼 is famous for serving some of the best xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings) in the city.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Honestly I don't do a lot of shopping but I do need something basic then Nanjing Road W. is of course the main place to shop.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work？

When it comes to finding a popular place for a night out in Shanghai, unfortunately People's Square's options may be limited. However, I highly recommend Barbarossa (231 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路231号人民公园内), a hidden gem located just above the Ministry of Crab inside the park. With its stunning waterfront view, overlooking the magnificent architecture of the Shanghai History Museum, this establishment offers a unique and captivating experience. In addition to its cozy ambiance, Barbarossa also provides the option to enjoy some shisha if desired, adding an extra element of relaxation and enjoyment to your evening.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

Barbarossa offers a unique and captivating experience, with its stunning waterfront view.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Yes I discovered a wonderful mom and pop shop located at the corner of Fengyang Road and Datian Road. I recently tried their congyoubing (scallion pancake), and it was amazing. They make it fresh right there in their small cart, and it's impressive that they have been operating for 56 years. I love the local and authentic flavor of their food – it's a true hidden gem in the neighborhood.

Seasoned headhunter/YouTuber shares his experiences of living in Shanghai
Courtesy of Johannes Tan

A wonderful mom and pop shop located at the corner of Fengyang Road and Datian Road makes scallion pancakes fresh.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Roger Federer
Shanghai History Museum
Grand Theatre
Xuhui
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Rolex
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     