Dreams and goals for the Year of the Dragon

Wang Xinzhou
Yan Jingyang
Wang Xinzhou Yan Jingyang
Shanghai Daily hit the streets to interview people about their plans and wishes for the Year of the Dragon.
Ahead of the Spring Festival holiday, Shanghai Daily interviewed people on the streets about their plans for the Year of the Dragon, their holiday plans, and their New Year's wishes and goals for the year.

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

Celebrating in UK

"I will be leaving soon, as we are going to the UK. During the Spring Festival, there are many traditional cultural activities in the China Town in the UK, such as lion dances. My family and I will watch the Spring Festival Gala while celebrating Chinese New Year in the UK, even though there is a time difference."

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

Peace throughout the world

"I used to live in Shanghai for 10 years. During the Spring Festival, I prefer walking around Shanghai because it's a unique chance to see the city empty with millions of people, which creates a striking contrast. My favorite areas are Dapuqiao and Nanjing Road W. The area around Hanzhong Road holds a special place in my heart, as I have lived there for a long time. And of course, the Bund is what I consider the most beautiful place on earth.

"My main New Year wish is peace throughout the world. Coming from Ukraine, we are currently facing some difficulties, and many other countries are also experiencing challenges. I believe it is important for us to address such issues."

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

A+ in all subjects

"I am a high school student, and in a few days, I will be going to Guilin for a volunteer teaching program as part of our school activity.

"My New Year resolve is to achieve an A+ in all six subjects because I didn't perform very well in the final exams this year. In 2024, during the summer break, I aspire to participate in summer programs offered by American universities where I can attend lectures."

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

Improving Chinese language skills

"It's our first time being in China during the Spring Festival. I believe we will go to Beijing because our friends have told us that it is a fantastic place to be during the festive season. I understand that the Year of the Dragon holds great significance for Chinese people, as many families desire their children to be born in this year due to its auspicious nature.

"In this new year, my goal is to improve my Chinese language skills and deepen my understanding of Chinese culture."

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

Having hotpot in Taiwan

"I will spend the Spring Festival in Taiwan, but we will come to Shanghai for a visit after the holiday. In Taiwan, we like to have a hotpot for our reunion dinner and also cook some home-cooked dishes. I feel that the atmosphere of the Spring Festival in Shanghai is more festive because there are more people. In 2024, I hope to visit more places, such as the Great Wall in Beijing."

Wang Xinzhou / SHINE

Learning local culture

"I want to take my son around Shanghai to have a deeper understanding of the local culture. As a Shanghai native, he should know more about it. Every city has its own cultural heritage. Shanghai is a city with a rich culture, so I think we should take a little more time to get to know about it."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
