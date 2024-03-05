First 'ICYMI' weekly quiz winners walk away with Stojo cups

Congratulations! Your active participation has made the quiz a huge success. Each winner will receive a Stojo portable cup – a popular item launched in New York.

ICYMI

City News Service has launched a new section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), with a regular feature every weekend.



Unleash your News Ninja! Dive into the headlines, conquer the quiz and bag the prize – because being in the know has never been this rewarding!



Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.



There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.



Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.



ICYMI: Week 1

Winners Announced



Congratulations! Your active participation has made the quiz a huge success.

As an appreciation, each winner will receive a Stojo portable cup – a popular item launched in New York.



The winners' mobile phone numbers are as follows:



- 158XXXX9972



- 186XXXX2100



- 137XXXX5442



- 132XXXX8909



- 183XXXX5813



Notice

To claim the prize, please verify the last digits of your mobile number and keep an eye on SMS notifications for further instructions.



Stay tuned for another exciting round of "ICYMI" this Saturday (March 9)!