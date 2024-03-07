Feature / Lifestyle

An otherworldly experience in downtown Shanghai

Li Qian
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
Event in front of Tianhou Palace incorporates elements such as a volcano and forest to create a place where people can escape their busy lives and explore their inner selves.
Ti Gong

A volcano emerges in front of historical Tianhou Palace.

A volcano and a forest have been moved to downtown Shanghai to create an urban oasis.

Starting on Friday, an event organized by Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, will be held in front of historical Tianhou Palace – once Shanghai's biggest temple to Mazu (goddess of the sea) that dates back to the late 19th century – near Suzhou Creek.

Elements such as a volcano and forest are used in the design to create an otherworldly sort of place where people can get away from the busy lives and trivialities.

Eleven interactive zones have been set for people to explore their inner selves through various activities such as yoga, singing bowl therapy, and time with pets.

Ti Gong

Fun time with dogs.

If you go:

Date: March 8-17

Venue: Tianhou Palace 天后宫

Address: 100 Fujian Rd. N, Jing'an District 静安区福建北路100号

