Lin Huiyin's book on architecture a highlight of Aesop's Women's Day event

Aesop, with locations in Shanghai and Guangzhou, is organizing a women's event called "A Tale of Two Cities" to mark International Women's Day.

Aesop has announced the return of its famed Women's Library this year with the theme "A Tale of Two Cities" for International Women's Day.



This initiative, which continues its successful journey across numerous countries and regions in 2023, strives to elevate women's voices and experiences of growth through literature.

From March 2 to 17, Aesop will transform its three stores in Shanghai and Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, into sanctuaries of female-authored or themed reading, with a carefully picked array of books.

Visitors can take home a book of their choice without having to buy it. Each book will bear a commemorative stamp unique to each participating store and a specially designed bookmark by an Italian illustrator.

Famous authors and book critics have suggested this year's selection, which includes 51 books totaling 23,000 copies throughout the locations.

The books span a wide range of genres and issues, each inspired by a woman's multifaceted journey of development. These moments fall into six categories: relaxing, epiphany, whispering, spectacular, bravery, and city-specific anecdotes that highlight the different lives and characteristics of women in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Shen Qilan, a Shanghai-based art critic, writer, and curator, says libraries provide a respite from the digital world and a slower pace of life.

"We chose the theme of 'Moments' because we believe that we must be truthful to the present moment and faithful to it. If this time provides you with rare enlightenment, embrace it; if it brings you misery or pain, be true to it as well."

The selection includes authors from both domestic and international social sciences, including Shanghai writer Chen Danyan's Images and Legends of the Shanghai Bund, Orna Donaldath's Regretting Motherhood, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, and Deborah Levy's Real Estate.

One of the event's highlights is the book "Ancient Chinese Architect" by Lin Huiyin (Phyllis Lin) (1904–1955), a renowned Chinese architect, writer, poet, and scholar.

The book selection team found only one old copy, which was in very bad shape, with the cover barely intact. The team contacted the publisher to order a reprint of 500 copies, which will be available at the Aesop Woman's Library.

The event will include a literary expo and reading sessions with prominent authors such as Chen Danyan, Yuan Xiaoyi, An Xiaoqing, and Zhang Li.

Shen will provide unique insights into women's literature and life reflections through reading sessions and a podcast interview on Aesop's official WeChat account.

Date: March 2-6

Address: Bldg 103, 9 Dongping Rd

Date: March 8-12

Address: 2 Sanheng Rd, Xuguyuan, Guangzhou

Date: March 13-17

Address: 1/F, HU101, Zhenguang (True Light) Building, 8 Xianggang Rd, Shanghai