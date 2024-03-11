Dragon element drives consumer trends at home and abroad

International brands have been releasing limited edition products featuring dragon elements since January, from fashion and beauty to sportswear.

Many international brands have been releasing limited edition products featuring dragon elements since January, from fashion and beauty to sportswear, and receiving great feedback from the market.

Nike's "Dragon Soars New Year" collection incorporated dragon claws, scales, and pattern elements into limited edition shoes, satisfying consumers' demands for personalized and culturally relevant products. The Nike Air Force 1 from the Dragon Year series has been a bestseller, with over 7,000 pairs sold on the official Tmall flagship store, priced at 869 yuan (US$120.96) after discount. Additionally, Nike dominated the Tmall hot selling list with its Dragon Year limited edition running shoes, with three models taking out the top three places.

More collaborations themed on dragons have broken away from the stereotypical image of the zodiac, instead seeking to understand the spiritual and cultural significance carried by the "dragon" from an Eastern perspective.

Luxury brands are shifting their focus from emphasizing product attributes to integrating with art and culture in their understanding of localization.

Fashion brand ZARA and Chinese homegrown brand Xixingle collaborated on a new Chinese-style collection inspired by dragons. They created a range of traditional and trendy items, including dishes, cups, teapots, vases, and tablecloths.

During the recently concluded Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, French brand Guerlain was the only beauty brand present, showcasing unique art lanterns inspired by their classic products, cleverly combining elements of Chinese and French culture.

Maurizio Lupi, chief executive of Florentia Village and RDM Asia, said that the integration of dragon elements into offline experiences provided international tourists with an immersive opportunity to appreciate the allure of traditional Chinese culture, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of Chinese heritage.

The Italian-originated outlet brand teamed up with renowned paper-cut artist Qiu Jia in China to create a special Dragon Year IP with immersive installations and decorations that blend Chinese folk art with classic Italian style. These installations attracted many customers to take photos and share them widely on social media platforms such as Red (Xiaohongshu).

Driven by consumption in the Year of the Dragon, the Florentia Village achieved double-digit growth in sales and footfall during the holiday season, with outdoor sportswear and luxury items being the most popular among a consumer base mainly consisting of families and children. The Shanghai outlet achieved steady growth, with both sales and footfall soaring with double-digit growth. Significant growth was also seen in sales and foot traffic in its Tianjin and Chengdu outlets during the Spring Festival period.

Lupi said that the collaboration of new Chinese designs and Chinese aesthetics not only showcased the charm of traditional Chinese culture but also evoked cultural identity and emotional resonance among consumers, fostering cultural exchanges and integration with local Chinese culture.

"With its unique cultural charm and historical background, the dragon is highly appealing to international tourists visiting China, who are eager to experience and learn about local culture," Lupi added.