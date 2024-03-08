New Shanghai resident imbues historic apartment with personal taste and tales

Born in Colombia and raised in France, Adriana Archambault has filled a spacious rental apartment in a historic building off Huaihai Road M. with items that tell tales of her life.

SSI ļʱ



Dong Jun

In a historic building off Huaihai Road M., Adriana Archambault has transformed a spacious rental apartment into a home that projects her tastes and stories.

A newcomer to the city, Archambault followed her husband's job relocation and settled in Shanghai in September. Born in Colombia and raised in France, Archambault has lived in Miami, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo over the past 27 years.

"I had always dreamed to live in Shanghai," she said. "The city exhibits charm in its different facets, from its tradition, to modern-day energy and the European influences. I marvel every day at the dynamism and beauty of the city.

Dong Jun

Archambault created AALUNA – a brand of handbags hand woven in Colombia and designed in France, with the desire to share the excellence of Colombian indigenous people craftsmanship using ancestral techniques. The brand is now distributed in China by "La Vida Mia."

Her criteria for an ideal home was that it be calm and light-filled with different levels. It also needed to be in the historic tree-lined downtown area. Gascogne Apartments turned out to be a perfect match.



This iconic residential building is an Art Deco block built in 1935 by the legendary Leonard, Kruze and Veysseyre firm. "I'm drawn to the building's history – the sense of the passing of time in the structure, space, and details. I love the high ceiling, the stunning metal windows and the way you arrive directly to the apartment from the 1930s elevator. The backdoor tiles, the view onto the traditional lilongs, and the abundant natural light add extra charm to the space," Archambault said.

Dong Jun

While respecting the deep history of the building, Archambault has introduced her own personal style and aesthetics to the space. "I brought all my furniture when I moved here. This is the best way to feel like home," she said.

"Our home is where we live, so we try to recreate a feeling of keeping our identities. We have our own collection of furniture in every home we've lived in, but in every apartment the elements add a different feeling to it because of different arrangements and space layouts.

"Everything in our home has a story to tell. Our home has to be a peaceful and protective space – a combination of texture, colors and shapes have to bring a relaxing atmosphere."

The design on the main level delivers a seamless extension from one functional space to another, creating an airy, free-flowing space.

Dong Jun

Archambault describes her interior style as modern with a mid-century vintage touch.

"I have several favorite 1950s vintage furniture items purchased in Miami that followed us everywhere we moved to. I love the mid-century style characterized by its bold, warm colors, sleek lines incorporating round shapes or organic forms, with a focus on capturing the spirit of modernity and optimism of the time," she said.

"And I love the 1950s furniture designed to be versatile and adaptable to different settings and functions. They are 'easy fit' in every home!."

An Eames RAR chair, Nicolle stools, an iconic Knoll Saarinen dining table, a vintage coffee table inspired by designer Isamu Noguchi, and a Warren Platner lounge chair are mixed in the open living and dining area with other treasured finds from throughout the years. Most of the pieces have sentimental value.

Dong Jun

The white walls create a neutral background for a collection of amazing artworks, which makes the home feel authentic and personal. Each piece of art is dear to Archambault and all make you pause and reflect.

One striking piece was created by French artist K-narf, who lives in Tokyo. He invented Photograffiti as a contemporary way of making street photography, which led him to develop his singular Tape-o-Graphy technique. The artwork "HATARAKIMONO" was inspired by Japanese work culture and the artist photographed 100 everyday workers in uniform.

Archambault also proudly points out artist Jeng Jundian's artwork, which is another stunning piece placed above the USM cabinet. The artist has a deeply personal painting style involving color lines, crisscrosses, meshes, and grids. This amazing technique enables him to reinterpret light and shadow within the space of his canvas, letting the viewer's eye travel back and forth between the obvious and the elusive.

Dong Jun

The master bedroom is calming, like a cocoon in which to unwind. The color scheme is predominately neutral but the vibe is further enhanced with accent pieces such as a custom-made grey Chinese cabinet, a velvety bar stool purchased at M on the Bund's farewell auction, and a tiger-motif rug from Zamani Collection.

Oddly, there's no Colombian deco items in this home. "My culture and tradition is reflected in my ethic chic brand AALUNA where you can see several pieces from the collection are placed in different corners of this home," Archambault said.