Taikoo Li Qiantan starts spring season series of events

  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-03-11       0
An International Women's Day talk by female role models on Friday was the first of Taikoo Li Qiantan's 'Let's Flourish Well' spring season series of events.
Taikoo Li Qiantan starts spring season series of events
Ti Gong

Four outstanding women share their stories.

A women's talk has been held at Taikoo Li Qiantan as the first of its "Let's Flourish Well" spring season series of events.

Model and actress Tong Chenjie, explorer Hu Jiaojiao, fashion designer Nie Ruohan, and writer Li Shu shared their stories and views on women's power at a talk held on International Women's Day on Friday.

On March 22, The Pool by X Museum will be unveiled to the public at the complex as a contemporary art venue to showcase avant-garde art installations, with the opening exhibition "Chroma VIII" by Kim Yunchul.

Between April 12 and 22, a bazaar will be held to promote the green lifestyle. Art installations and household items made from recycled materials will be on display.

In addition, weekend camping, unplugged music performance, a garden workshop, and other activities will be held.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
