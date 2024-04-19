﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Take the challenge: Win free cat food for your furry friend

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Get ready to take part in this weekend's quiz on what has been happening in the city, the country, and around the world to get a chance to win some free food for your cat.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Take the challenge: Win free cat food for your furry friend

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and the highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's new section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 8

This week's prize

Introducing Royal Canin cat food. Winners will receive 3 packs (255g).

The Royal Canin brand, owned by the Royal Canin Company, a division of Mars Petcare, specializes in health nutrition for cats and dogs worldwide.

The target audience and advantages of this cat food are:

  • Adult cats
  • One pouch per day, regulates gastrointestinal health
  • 3 meat textures, enriching the cat's eating experience
  • Contains fiber, easily digestible protein, promoting intestinal motility in cats
  • Approximately 80% moisture content

Click here to start!

Take the challenge: Win free cat food for your furry friend

Add some healthy deliciousness to your pet's diet.

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in our city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     