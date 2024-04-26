Chinese-chic is the theme at the 8th annual Beauty Star Campus Icon Contest

The Shanghai Museum of Textile and Costume at Donghua University hosted the "Intellegant: Campus Culture Gala" to launch the 8th Annual Beauty Star Campus Icon Contest.

In China, Gen-Z has been particularly interested in Chinese-style innovation.



This year's Campus Icon Contest has three distinct tracks: Chinese-chic, beauty creativity, and science and technology innovation, and aims to highlight university students' liveliness while also digitalizing and branding the beauty and fashion industries for both the national and worldwide audience.

"Since its inception, this competition has provided a stage for talented university students nationwide," said Xia Ping, chairman of the contest's organizing committee. "Several winners, including Yang Chaoyue, have signed contracts with film and cultural companies after standing out in the contest."



Bian Xiangyang, a professor at Donghua University's College of Fashion and Design, praised the contest's pioneering approach in providing a great platform and comprehensive extension for students' social media appearances and life experiences.

Chen Juanling, general manager of public affairs at CHANDO Group, a multi-brand technological cosmetics firm in China and a sponsor of the event, said that the competition provides a large platform for students and adds value to society. She expressed excitement about showcasing diverse young faces and capturing the beauty of Gen-Z in the competition.

The Beauty Star Campus Icon Contest's grand finale is slated for August 18 at Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena.

