On a mission to reveal the allure of China

Anastasia Potievskaya, a Russian entrepreneur, is on a mission to reveal China's appeal and highlight its limitless prospects for foreign firms.

Anastasia Potievskaya, a Russian entrepreneur and co-owner of ALONSY Cultural & Business Management, has lived in Shanghai since 2017. She specializes in brand development for the Chinese market and gives lectures on the subject in colleges abroad.



Courtesy of Anastasia Potievskaya

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I've lived in Shanghai since 2017, and I co-own ALONSY Cultural & Business Management. With 15 years of experience, ALONSY is a team of business and culture professionals who help give projects the right start in China. We specialize in brand development in the Chinese market, representing their interests, assisting with promotion, managing their social media accounts, and overseeing their presence on online marketplaces. I lecture on the Chinese market at universities in Russia. Additionally, I write articles and conduct courses on marketing in China.

Why did you decide to start your own company?

I believe in unique brands that are ready to share their stories and values with the Chinese audience. Our goal is to make China more accessible for foreign brands and to assist them in finding their way into the Chinese market. Moreover, Shanghai is a dynamic metropolis that offers many opportunities and motivates you to challenge yourself and dream bigger.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable?

Shanghai is filled with opportunities. Entrepreneurs have access to a wealth of resources to cultivate their businesses. With numerous networking events, vibrant communities, and supportive organizations, Shanghai provides an ideal environment for business growth. Additionally, the city's open and collaborative business community makes it easy to connect with like-minded individuals. It's not uncommon to attend a casual gathering, strike up a conversation with a random person, and find yourself launching a new project together in just a matter of days.

Courtesy of Anastasia Potievskaya

What were you trying to bring to the local community?

For foreign brands, my mission is to unveil the allure of China, showcasing its vibrant market and the boundless opportunities it presents. Simultaneously, I aspire to introduce Chinese audiences to captivating foreign brands — ones that ignite genuine interest and resonate deeply with their aspirations. In this exchange, I see an invaluable opportunity for mutual enlightenment and enrichment. The vision of fostering connections between diverse cultures, building bridges that transcend borders, and sharing of our collective values drives me.

What are the biggest challenges to setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated?

Starting out is the most challenging part. Initially, everything seems daunting — finding accountants, navigating taxes, and understanding complex regulations. However, after some time, you realize that in China, it's all quite straightforward. At least, it's much simpler than in Europe and Russia.

Tell us the moment that made you most proud.

I can't say that I've had such a moment; I would say that I live in this feeling. Of course, we face challenges like any other business, and there are plenty of routine and mundane tasks. But every time I think about my team, I feel incredibly proud. My partners are amazing professionals. My co-founder left her job as curator at a famous French gallery to join us. Now she develops strategies for foreign brands entering the Chinese market and oversees art collaborations between brands and Chinese artists. Another partner of mine (who, by the way, is the only guy on our team) came from Russia just a year ago. In just one year, he has developed a new direction in our work from scratch and brought one of the largest retailers from Russia into the Chinese market.



Courtesy of Anastasia Potievskaya

What are you working on?



We collaborate with major Russian and international brands looking to enter the Chinese market. Our clients include many of the flagship stores of Russian brands you see on Tmall.



Any female role model who has inspired you?

It's difficult for me to name a specific person; rather, it's a collective image of women who make an impact in this world, striving to make it better, whether through large-scale initiatives or small acts of kindness. Women who embrace their uniqueness inspire me.

I'm surrounded by so many inspiring examples: one of my friends is saving the world by upcycling old jeans into new clothing; another runs her own company while being a single mom to her daughter.

There's also one who has started her travel agency, showcasing to people the most breathtaking and remote corners of our planet. All of them are role models to me.



Do you have any advice for women entrepreneurs?

Dream bigger, you are stronger than you think!