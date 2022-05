Emma spoke with Carrie Jones, Director of Counseling at Community Center Shanghai, about a feeling we've all felt and a question many have asked: "To stay or to go?"

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

