Life on hold: lifting the mental lockdown, with Bohan Zhang

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

The physical lockdown has lifted for most, but there's a mental confinement that lingers. In this episode, Emma speaks with ELG's Psych Team Leader, Bohan Zhang, about how and why to lift the mental lockdown.

Established since 2006, ELG is committed to helping families and children with additional needs to be future-ready. Our international and local team of multi-disciplinary specialists and experts work together to provide an ongoing support system for both children and parents on the path towards a shared future.

Website: chinaelg.cn



Client Hotline: 4006 129 423

Main Office: +86 21 5206 6273

Email: services@chinaelg.com