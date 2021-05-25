La bella vita with pasta, coffee and wine

A new outpost of Momenti is opened inside the Crystal Plaza in the Pudong New Area following the success of their popular two-floor bistro on Daxue Road near Fudan University.

A new outpost of Momenti is opened inside the Crystal Plaza in the Pudong New Area following the success of their popular two-floor bistro on Daxue Road near Fudan University.

"Crystal Plaza, at the heart of the Qiantan international community, is the up-and-coming area in Pudong and we see tremendous potential in this location," said partner Alan Sartori. "This new opening represents a milestone for us as it is the first time for our format Momenti to be inside a shopping mall. Looking forward, we would like to open other venues, following our mission of uniting people around what they love most: pasta, coffee and wine."



Yang Di / SHINE

This sleek and modern Italian bistro started with a simple idea: to serve up fresh handmade pasta and real Italian coffee and wine that is meant to leave a "joyful moment" through its bella vita experience.

"We are excited to start serving our new neighbors with the same great food and drinks that have made people happy at our other venue. It echoes our home in Italy, with real Italian coffee, great wines and fresh pasta typical of our traditions," Sartori said. The partners are believers in tradition, but also in the importance of creativity and novelty.

So the look and feel of Momenti always starts from the dialogue between modern and traditional design elements and materials. Red bricks, marble, antique mirrors and arches are blended with industrial materials like concrete, steel and rough painting. The environment is laid-back yet sophisticated.



Courtesy of Momenti / Ti Gong

The Pastificio (pasta-making laboratory) is the main attraction here, right in front of the entrance, where Italian flour is mixed with fresh eggs giving birth to their star product: handmade pasta. A cascade of fresh pasta decorates the back wall. Momenti is a gathering place uniting people around their essential handmade pastas. Pasta is not only essential in Italians' diet but is deeply connected to the Italian lifestyle.



Yang Di / SHINE

Don't miss their Lasagna alla Bolognese, Pesto Genovese and Carbonara. Guests in the evening will also soon be able to order an "off-the-menu" pasta for two to share – made flambé on a pecorino cheese wheel and topped with truffle and sausages. The drinks menu offers an impressive list of Italian wines at irresistible prices. The "value-for-money" bottles are not well-known locally but diners have a wonderful chance to discover some hidden Italian treasures here.

Info

Opening hours: 11am-10pm

Tel: 5846-6389

Address: L137, T3, Crystal Plaza Mall, 308 Yaoti Rd, Pudong New Area

Average price: 130 yuan (US$20.19)