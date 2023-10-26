Qingpu tempts CIIE attendees with Jiangnan flavors

Qingpu is promoting Jiangnan food culture and inviting tourists from home and abroad to sink their teeth into its mouthwatering delicacies.

Ti Gong

What is the flavor of Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches)?

Qingpu District has the answers.

With the 6th China International Import Expo around the corner, the district is promoting its food culture and inviting tourists from home and abroad to sink their teeth into its mouthwatering delicacies, many of which are listed as intangible cultural heritage items.

Six restaurants in Qingpu recently prepared a feast, including unique culinary ideas infused into local classic cuisines such as barbel liver soup and traditional Qingpu agricultural products with a Western twist.

Qingpu's famous caifan (rice with vegetables) and intangible cultural heritages, such as Liantang rice cakes and dried beancurd from Zhao's family, are being promoted.

Ti Gong

For more Jiangnan flavor, visit Lao Gu Cang, the Old Barn, a farm that has become a prominent scenic spot in Jinze Ancient Town, and Ahn Luh Zhujiajiao in Qingpu.

A Jiangnan food culture salon was conducted, with Shanghai novelist Chen Danyan and Hu Limei, the first-generation female state banquet chef, among the attendees.

"The event represents a more diversified kind of cultural integration, and Jiangnan flavor is a reason for people to fall in love with Qingpu," said Hu.

The region is working hard to establish itself as a Jiangnan cuisine and culture destination, attracting both domestic and international tourists.