Find the Best spots in town for some Texas BBQ, with a Shanghai twist

Smoked brisket and sticky ribs, with that classic smoky aroma Shanghai Daily shows you the best spots in town to enjoy some old-fashioned Texas BBQ, with a Shanghai twist.

Think juicy slabs of brisket and sticky ribs with that all-important smoky aroma. Here are the best spots in Shanghai to enjoy a good plate of meat.

Smokey Project

Smokey Project is a newcomer to the city's American barbecue scene. They offer the best of both worlds - Texas barbecue meets Asian flavors. The result is a smokey, meaty feel charged with flavor, appealing to the local crowd.



This new concept started with a group of American born Chinese who craved the flavor of backyard barbecues. They couldn't find their ideal BBQ so they made their own style, and regularly got together to host cook-outs. After years of experimenting and practice, they decided to introduce their slow-roasted brisket, ribs, and BBQ sides to the market.

Their first venue is on Yanping Road aiming for the international crowd. The interior design and image is inspired by vintage American cartoons, with counter seating for ten.

The team brought in an Alto-Shaam Combi oven that ensures the highest quality meat. The smart device can monitor the temperature for 24 hours, to make every batch of briskets consistently tender and juicy.

Their brisket, beef ribs, and pulled beef are all from US Choice Beef. The chef's Special Smoked Brisket (78 yuan/150g)(US$9.57) is marinated for 24 hours in an American BBQ blend with Asian spices such as clove and anise, and sake to enhance the flavor. It's then slow smoked for 18 hours with 100 percent Applewood in the Combi oven.The black color on the brisket is a sign that it was smoked low and slow. But the meat isn't overpowered by the charcoal and overly smokey flavor reminiscent of original Southern BBQ from the US.

One can choose the Fatboy Slim (138 yuan) which includes 150g brisket, a pulled beef taco, two smoked sausages and two sides, for a complete experience, or simply opt for a brisket burger atop a salad or rice bowl.

It's not really a place for serious dining out, instead it provides a quick-fix for some delicious smokey meats anytime throughout the day.

Opening hours: 11:30am-9:30pm

Tel: 189-1601-3981

Address: 98A Yanping Rd

Average price: 70 yuan

Yang Di

Yang Di

Bubba's Food Co.

Bubba's founder Kenneth Walker is the proprietor of Shanghai's first Texas BBQ joint, opening his first BBQ restaurant in 2006.

After three years away from the BBQ scene, the Texas native found an ideal spot inside Shan Kong Li in Jing'an District. Now Bubba's Food Co. is open to the public, with a spacious outdoor area suitable for events and gatherings.

Walker takes the art of smoking meat seriously and his authentic Texas barbecue is cooked "low and slow." Fired by applewood and jujube wood, sourced in China, the smoke cooks the meat consistently at a low temperature for long hours that both tenderizes and locks in the flavor.

The American restaurateur serves with pride a selection of fresh barbecue from prime beef brisket, pork ribs, chicken to rib tips. He recently added fried chicken to the menu, which has become very popular among customers. There is so much more to offer at Bubba's and Walker is quite happy to experiment and play with the other side of Texas cooking in the form of Tex-Mex items.

Crafted burgers, tacos, nachos, guacamole and jalapeno poppers all are available. Walker loves to experiment with different ingredients to surprise his guests. And the restaurant itself, with an outdoor space, is a good option to organize parties and gatherings.

Opening hours: 12am-10pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

Tel: 181-0274-0902

Address: Unit 103, Bldg 18, Shan Kang Li, 358 Kangding Rd

Average price: 155 yuan

Courtesy of Bubba's

Courtesy of Bubba's

Garlic Barbecue

Garlic Barbecue was opened with restaurateur Emre Gurel's particular love for Texas barbecue.

Gurel, who also runs the famous Turkish restaurant Garlic, was amazed by the meat during his trip in Austin and decided to bring that perfect experience to Shanghai.

At Garlic Barbecue, Gurel customized and built two 1,000-gallon wood-fire smokers in a room with glass panes and ventilation. They use lychee wood, the hardest wood found in China, and had it transported from Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province.

A average five tons of barbecue is served monthly and the smoky, slow-cooked goodness is served by the gram or in sandwich style. But the fatty tender brisket, which goes through 18 hours of wood-fire smoking, is the golden ticket here.

Beef brisket is a tough, fatty cut of meat that has a reputation for being difficult to cook. But what happens between brisket and barbecue is almost magical: It's crusty on the outside, smoky, tender and delicious on the inside. Different cuts from Australian brisket to Spanish pork ribs and American pulled pork require different timing so the preparation is organized and efficient.

Orders are placed over the counter, starting from 11:30am. A single-person BBQ tasting menu costs 148 yuan, which includes three types of meat and two sides. Beef brisket (52 yuan/100 gram) and pork ribs (52 yuan/100 gram) are definitely must-haves here.

Opening hours: 11:30am-3pm, 5:30pm–8:30pm

Tel: 138-1833-6837

Address: L107-108, 285 Jianguo Rd E.

Average price: 170 yuan

Courtesy of Garlic Barbecue