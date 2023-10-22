Time to have your autumn cake for Double Ninth Festival

When the refreshing autumn weather arrives, and locals form long lines outside pastry shops, it can mean only one thing: the Chinese Double Ninth Festival is upon us.

When the refreshing autumn weather arrives, and locals form long lines outside pastry shops to buy traditional cakes, it can mean only one thing: the Chinese Double Ninth Festival, also known as the Chongyang Festival, is upon us.

This annual celebration, which falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, is a time to pay homage to the elderly and show them respect. This year, it falls on October 23.

In Chinese culture, the number nine holds great significance, as it sounds like the word for "longevity." Thus, it becomes a symbol of good fortune.

During this time-honored festival, families come together to take part in various activities, including hillside hikes, chrysanthemum wine toasts, kite flying, and, of course, savoring Chongyang cakes.

In this episode of "Hidden Gem," our reporter, Zhu Ying, takes you on a culinary adventure to discover one of Shanghai's finest Chongyang cake makers. Join us as we delve into the art of crafting this traditional pastry and uncover the secrets behind its exquisite flavors.