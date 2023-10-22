﻿
Feature / Taste

Time to have your autumn cake for Double Ninth Festival

﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying 周晟杰
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
When the refreshing autumn weather arrives, and locals form long lines outside pastry shops, it can mean only one thing: the Chinese Double Ninth Festival is upon us.
﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying 周晟杰
  21:02 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0

Shot by 周晟杰. Edited by 周晟杰. Reported by Zhu Ying. Subtitles by Zhu Ying, 周晟杰.

When the refreshing autumn weather arrives, and locals form long lines outside pastry shops to buy traditional cakes, it can mean only one thing: the Chinese Double Ninth Festival, also known as the Chongyang Festival, is upon us.

This annual celebration, which falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, is a time to pay homage to the elderly and show them respect. This year, it falls on October 23.

In Chinese culture, the number nine holds great significance, as it sounds like the word for "longevity." Thus, it becomes a symbol of good fortune.

During this time-honored festival, families come together to take part in various activities, including hillside hikes, chrysanthemum wine toasts, kite flying, and, of course, savoring Chongyang cakes.

In this episode of "Hidden Gem," our reporter, Zhu Ying, takes you on a culinary adventure to discover one of Shanghai's finest Chongyang cake makers. Join us as we delve into the art of crafting this traditional pastry and uncover the secrets behind its exquisite flavors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: 陈洁
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     