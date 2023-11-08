﻿
Welcome Mats for Expats: Shanghai and me

﻿ Lu Feiran
﻿ Xu Qing
﻿ Li Qian
Lu Feiran Xu Qing Li Qian
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Expatriates share how they have integrated into their new communities with the assistance of locals.
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0

Editor's note:

A welcome mat has been rolled out to make Shanghai one of the best entry points for expats into China. In this series, we explore how local small business owners help expats integrate better into local communities.

When you move to a new country or a strange new city for the first time, it may feel like you are in front of a magic box, wondering what awaits you: What is your life going to be like? How will the locals receive you? What will the community be like?

In this video, we hear from some expats about their impressions of the city and its residents.

