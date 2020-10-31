News / Metro

Ninth People's Hospital performs surgery on baby boy

Doctors have successfully treated a three-month-old boy suffering an obstruction of the lacrimal passage, officials from the Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital said.

The boy, a Gansu Province native, had gummy eyes since birth, then developed a lump in the left eye at 25 days.

The family took him to several local hospitals, which confirmed he suffered newborn dacryocystitis. Staff helped to wash the lacrimal passage and treat the sore. But they failed to remove the lump.

The family then took the baby to Shanghai Ninth. Dr Xiao Caiwen diagnosed the child as having both newborn dacryocystitis and congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction. 

Xiao conducted a successful surgery, and the boy’s condition improved by the second day.

