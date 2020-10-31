Market watchdog acts on substandard sunglasses

Nearly 30 percent of sunglasses, including international brands such as Zara and Fila, checked by the city's market watchdog have failed quality tests.

Nearly 30 percent of sunglasses, including international brands such as Zara and Fila, checked by the city's market watchdog have failed quality tests, authorities announced on Saturday.

In total, 14 batches, or 28.6 percent, out of 49 batches of sunglasses sold by 29 companies on five online shopping sites were substandard, up 4.6 percent from last year, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The glasses failed five indexes such as visible light transmittance, deviation of light transmittance and labeling.

Among the 24 batches of imported luxury brand sunglasses tested, five failed.

A batch of sunglasses branded Gentle Monster sold on Tmall.com failed for color limits. People wearing sunglasses failing this index will have color recognition affected, posing a danger at traffic lights, the administration said.

Long-term use will lead to decreased color sense ability, affecting eyesight.

A batches of sunglasses branded Evisu sold on jd.com also failed for traffic signal lights' transmittance.

Another two batches branded Zara and Fila failed for visible light transmittance.

A batch of Bally sunglasses sold on Tmall.com were substandard for deviation of light transmittance, which will lead to vision fatigue and affect eyesight.

The businesses involved have been ordered to suspend sales of substandard products immediately and clear stocks, the administration said.

An investigation is underway.