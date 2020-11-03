News / Metro

Xinhua Hospital to build a branch in Fengxian

To be located in Fengxian New City, the new hospital is expected to enhance the medical standards of southern Shanghai and benefit citizens living in the area.
Liu Runhao / Ti Gong

Officials sign an agreement on Tuesday for the construction of the Fengxian branch of Xinhua Hospital.

Shanghai Xinhua Hospital will build a branch in the city’s southern outlying Fengxian District to further balance medical resources between downtown and rural regions.

The Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center signed a cooperation memorandum with Fengxian District on Tuesday to jointly develop the new branch hospital.

To be located in Fengxian New City, one of five new outskirt towns in the city’s 2040 master plan, the new hospital is expected to enhance the medical standards of southern Shanghai and benefit citizens living in the area.

Shanghai has been adjusting the layout of its public hospitals based on the city’s newest round of planning and urban development. According to the city’s public health plan, city-level hospitals are encouraged to expand to the outskirts as the downtown population is being guided to the new areas.

The Fengxian New City aims to become the "downtown" of south Shanghai and a core region on the north bank of Hangzhou Bay. It will serve as the southern part of the Yangtze River Delta region and an important portal to Pudong’s future development.

A city-level comprehensive public hospital is essential to citizens in the region, according to the district government.

The new branch of the hospital, famous for its strength in the treatment of mothers and newborns, will have full departments as well as education and scientific research facilities. It will also offer a strong clinical research platform for the biopharmaceutical and medical industries in the district.

The new branch will also help relieve long-term restraints such as limited space in the downtown Yangpu District restricting its development, according to the hospital.

Sun Kun, president of the hospital, said the two hospitals will be connected with smart communication technologies to full life-circle treatment and medical services.

Other major downtown hospitals, such as the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, have also been building new branches in Fengxian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
