New railway to connect Jiading and Minhang

Construction of the Jiading-Minhang railway will start in the first half of next year, the government said on Tuesday.

It will link North Jiading station on Metro Line 11 with an extension station on Line 1 in the south and a stop at Hongqiao transport hub where passengers can interchange to the railway linking Shanghai’s two airports.

The line will have 14 or 15 stations, and will have stops at Chengbei Road, Jiajian Highway and Nanxiang.

Trains will run at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour, twice as fast as Metro trains.

The line is expected to be extended to Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province in the future.

Passengers taking the line can interchange to 10 Metro lines including Lines 2, 10, 11 and 13.

The new railway will further facilitate intracity travel for residents in Jiading District and provide a faster link with the Xinzhuang area in Minhang District and the Hongqiao area.

Construction of a railway from Lingang area to Pudong International Airport is expected to start in the second half of next year. The railway will reduce the travel time from Lingang to the airport to 15 minutes.