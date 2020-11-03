News / Metro

New railway to connect Jiading and Minhang

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
The line, with a stop at Hongqiao transport hub, will facilitate intracity travel for residents in Jiading and provide a faster link from Xinzhuang to Hongqiao.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0

Construction of the Jiading-Minhang railway will start in the first half of next year, the government said on Tuesday.

It will link North Jiading station on Metro Line 11 with an extension station on Line 1 in the south and a stop at Hongqiao transport hub where passengers can interchange to the railway linking Shanghai’s two airports.

The line will have 14 or 15 stations, and will have stops at Chengbei Road, Jiajian Highway and Nanxiang.

Trains will run at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour, twice as fast as Metro trains.

The line is expected to be extended to Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province in the future.

Passengers taking the line can interchange to 10 Metro lines including Lines 2, 10, 11 and 13.

The new railway will further facilitate intracity travel for residents in Jiading District and provide a faster link with the Xinzhuang area in Minhang District and the Hongqiao area.

Construction of a railway from Lingang area to Pudong International Airport is expected to start in the second half of next year. The railway will reduce the travel time from Lingang to the airport to 15 minutes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     