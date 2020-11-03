Shanghai all lit up to celebrate third CIIE

Lights shows which will be better than ever to illuminate both sides of the Huangpu River in celebration of the opening of the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Light shows will illuminate both banks of the Huangpu River from Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the third China International Import Expo.

Shows lasting about five minutes will be staged every 30 minutes from 6:30pm to 9:30pm between Wednesday and November 10, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Tuesday.

The shows will be even better than last year's with more lights, different positions and improved effects, the bureau said.

They will feature a combination of lights on buildings along both banks of the river, laser lights and music, displaying the openness, inclusiveness and innovation of the city, the bureau said.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

During the expo, the city's landscape lights will be switched on between 6pm and 10pm, the bureau said.

On Wednesday, there will be two extra light shows at 10pm and 10:30pm to celebrate the start of the expo.

Authorities said residents and tourists should avoid peak times and crowded areas when enjoying the shows. They should also wear masks, keep a distance from others and obey guidance, the bureau said.

Ti Gong