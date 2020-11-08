News / Metro

Dialogue among medical experts focuses on breast cancer

Raising public awareness of breast cancer as well as the accuracy of early screening and diagnostic imaging is the key to lifting survival rates, doctors said at the CIIE.
Ti Gong

Doctors and experts discuss the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Raising public awareness of breast cancer as well as the accuracy of early screening and diagnostic imaging is the key to lifting survival rates, doctors said during the third China International Import Expo.

A dialogue among doctors, experts and industry insiders was hosted by Global healthcare giant Roche Diagnostics and GE at the import expo to discuss the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, its pathology and the clinical application value of advanced diagnosis technologies such as medical imaging.

The aim is to promote the early screening, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, and lift the precise diagnosis and management level of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most common malignant tumor among Chinese women. There are about 304,000 new breast cancer cases in China every year with the figure climbing, seriously threatening the health of Chinese women.

However, many women are not fully aware of breast cancer, missing the best treatment time.

The early diagnosis rate of breast cancer in China falls short of 30 percent.

Early diagnosis and tailoring treatment therapy is the key to individualized breast cancer treatment.

Medical imaging checks play an important role in the early and precise diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

"The survival rate of different phases of breast cancer patients vary significantly," said Xue Yunjing, deputy director of the medical imaging department of Fujian Medical University. "Raising public awareness and lifting the accuracy of early screening and diagnostic imaging is the only way to significantly lift that rate.

"With the development of precise breast cancer diagnosis and treatment solutions and the assistance of new technologies such as artificial intelligence in medical imaging, the early diagnosis and screening coverage of the nation has been lifted, and the clinical application of precise imaging of the disease has developed significantly."

Yang Wentao of the pathology department of Shanghai Cancer Center, added: "Pathological diagnosis is key to the diagnosis of breast cancer. Efficient and high-quality testing platform and reagent, complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and quality control are among the most important factors in ensuring testing efficiency and quality."

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, said the company will join with its partners to establish a disease management ecosystem based on precise diagnosis. This will promote the individualized diagnosis and treatment development of diseases such as breast cancer, powering the "healthy China 2030" blueprint and benefiting Chinese patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
