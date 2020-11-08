News / Metro

Sunny start to a dry and then cloudy week

A week of a mixed sun and clouds is expected, with the mercury ranging from 13 to 21 degrees Celsius, forecasters predict.
A week of a mixed sun and clouds is expected, with the mercury ranging from 13 to 21 degrees Celsius, forecasters predict.

Sunday's light smog will be blown away on Monday with the increasing northerly wind. 

Monday will be sunny but with a low of 13 degrees in downtown areas. In parts of the outskirts, the low will drop below 10 degrees. The high will remain at 19 degrees.

The third China International Import Expo is taking place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, and the local weather bureau has provided a weather forecast specially for this area.

On Monday, the mercury will fluctuate between 11 and 20 there, and the air quality will be good. 

The week will be dry and cloudy, with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. 

The day-and-night temperature difference will shorten at the weekend with the gap only 4 degrees.

Saturday marked the solar term Lidong, or winter begins. According to city's meteorological service center, this year's Lidong, which had a high of 23.2 degrees, was the second warmest in the past decade.

The warmest Lidong was November 7, 1965, with a high of 28.5 degrees.

This year's winter is predicted to be warm with less rain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
