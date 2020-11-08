Xiaolin cartoons put visitors in right frame of mind

A series of cartoons being exhibited at the 3rd China International Import Expo once inspired medical workers and patients at domestic hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ti Gong

The Xiaolin Cartoon, a popular animation brand created by famous Chinese cartoonist Lin Dihuan, are on display at the Public Health Application Demo Center on the third floor of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE venue.

Cartoons related to COVID-19 prevention knowledge are also displayed with three-dimensional scenes that imitate the environments of subways, schools and hospitals.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lin has drawn a new comic book with dozens of cartoon pictures about people under quarantine. He donated 40,000 copies to hospitals in Wuhan, once the hardest-hit region in central China’s Hubei Province, in February to cheer up medical workers and patients.

Ti Gong

In one of the paintings, Lin draws a resident with face mask watching a pot of flower on the balcony. He writes “despite there being no people on the streets, we have many people in the heart.”

These paintings were displayed at the makeshift hospitals in Wuhan and over 200 domestic hospitals fighting against the pandemic.

Lin, a teacher with Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, has a large number of fans on the Internet thanks to his humorous and stylish cartoons. He is active on social media with millions of followers.

He has opened a studio in Shanghai named: “Wait for the blossom of a piece of flower.”

Lin said he hopes to meet more friends from across the world in Shanghai, especially during the third CIIE to run through November 10.

Ti Gong

Lin arrived at the exhibition on Sunday with many souvenirs developed from his cartoon figures. He also shared his life experience and creative ideas with visitors. He titled the exhibition “Happy Life and Slow Encounter.”

“Even if the year 2020 doesn’t go smoothly, people can take it as a long break rather than give up, and believe good and happiness will come eventually,” Lin said.

Some CIIE exhibitors have shown interest in cooperating with Lin. China Eastern Airlines is working with Lin for its Mu Noodles, a chain restaurant and brand under the Eastern Air Catering.