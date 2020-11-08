Vorwerk Group is cooking with latest exhibits at CIIE

German household appliances company Vorwerk Group is eyeing the huge consumption potential of the Chinese market.

Its China company, based in Qingpu District, has expanded its exhibition area by nearly 40 percent at this year's CIIE, displaying the latest selections of its three star product series, Thermomix cooking machines, Kobold upright vacuum cleaners and Temial tea machines.

The display area is divided into different functional areas such as living room, bed room and kitchen.

Vorwerk announced during the import expo that it plans to site its global digital application center in China.

"This year, we are focusing on software demand with the slogan of 'smart at heart,'" said Fredrik Lundqvist, director of Thermomix Business Development for Asia, one of this year's Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award winners. "We promise updates and upgrades to existing products."

The company has brought more convenience to new cooking modes and new features on cooking machines. It enables people to follow step-by-step guided cooking recipes by watching videos on the screen of its cooking machines.

The company has also formed a partnership with Freshippo, enabling a whole-chain food processing, from ingredient purchase to cooking.

"Very soon, consumers will be able to order food ingredients and do shopping directly on the screen of cooking machines, making it even more convenient to prepare foods," Lundqvist said.

"We want to connect people and bring more social features because cooking and eating is very social."

At the company's cooking studios in Shanghai, fun cooking classes and activities are conducted.

"We have brought the latest digital intelligent products to the import expo and are planning the landing of the global digital application center in China," said Zha Sheng, general manager of Vorwerk China.

"The leading digital industry development, booming talent market and efficient management of public incidents by authorities in China makes the company confident of the China market and its huge business opportunities."

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company's business turnover surged nearly 30 percent from the same period a year earlier thanks to its participation at the first import expo. Its fourth quarter business turnover hit a new high in the year of 2019 after its presence at the second import expo.

The company signed agreement in July for a three-year presence at the CIIE from 2020 to 2022.

It was among the first group of exhibitors to sign the three-year deal.

"The import expo has had very positive impact on our business," Lundqvist said.

"We talk a lot with other potential partners during the expo, forging partnership for the future. Even it is a difficult time, we have a nice development of our business."

"China is our most important market, and we have signed with the expo for next year, which is a great place for us. This is one of the most important deals we have already signed this year, and the display will be even bigger next year."