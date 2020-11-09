Philips brings latest health innovations to CIIE

Philips boasts a 120-square-meter booth which focuses on new technologies, products and solutions to help upgrade the comprehensive capacity of public health.

Ti Gong

Philips is showcasing its latest health-care innovations and whole-process solutions, from epidemic prevention and control to screening, diagnosis and treatment at the third China International Import Expo.

As one of the largest exhibitors in the Medical Equipment & Health-care Products Exhibition Hall, Philips boasts a 120-square-meter booth in the public health and epidemic prevention area which focuses on new technologies, products and solutions to help upgrade the comprehensive capacity of public health under the "new norm of the epidemic."

The company also has four exhibition areas with different themes at its 600-square-meter booth to showcase its integrated solutions comprising smart devices, systems, software and services, to address the most pressing needs of China's health-care system such as hierarchical medical systems, grassroots health care, big health and the improvement of the comprehensive capacity of public health services.

Ti Gong

At the display, Philips brings the world's leading precision diagnosis and treatment solutions, in-region telemedicine solutions and clinical research solutions for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory and critical-care medicine to meet the advanced clinical and research needs of national and regional medical centers.

Its showcase also features flexible and adaptable solutions for chest pain centers, stroke centers, radiotherapy centers and sleep centers in county and grassroots-level institutions. The company also provides extensive information means to help primary hospitals obtain remote decision-making support and improve quality and efficiency of health care.

"As a company focusing on health technology, Philips is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation," said Andy Ho, president of Philips China.

"We are deeply rooted in China, we have a profound understanding of the pain points, challenges and development direction of China's health-care system, and we integrate global innovation with local insight to fulfill our social responsibility," he said.

During the import expo, Philips also released its "Future Health Index 2020," which interviews the "new generation" doctors and young people on topics such as health consumption, value-based health care, digital transformation during the outbreak of COVID-19, providing a new youthful perspective on the development of China's health-care system.