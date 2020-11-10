News / Metro

Over 8,000 people tested after new Pudong case, all negative

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
In total, 8,717 people connected to the latest patient through various levels of association have tested negative, say disease control authorities.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Over 8,000 people connected to a new COVID-19 case in Shanghai's Pudong New Area have tested negative for the virus, the city's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The 26 close contacts of the patient, who lives in Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in Pudong, including four family members, 16 colleagues and six workers at a market, have been quarantined and tested negative.

The 186 close contacts of those 26 have also been quarantined and tested negative, the local CDC said.

In total, 8,717 people linked to the patient through various levels of association have tested negative.

A total of 524 samples of food and other items related to the case have been collected and tested; all samples have come back negative for COVID-19.

Yingqian Village has been rated as a medium-risk region, which means people in the village are not allowed to leave Shanghai unless they have a negative test result. The risk rate of elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

The 51-year-old patient has worked at the West Cargo Terminal of Pudong International Airport since April 8. He cycled to the Pudong People’s Hospital on November 8 after showing symptoms. He was confirmed with COVID-19 infection on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     