Over 8,000 people tested after new Pudong case, all negative

Over 8,000 people connected to a new COVID-19 case in Shanghai's Pudong New Area have tested negative for the virus, the city's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The 26 close contacts of the patient, who lives in Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in Pudong, including four family members, 16 colleagues and six workers at a market, have been quarantined and tested negative.

The 186 close contacts of those 26 have also been quarantined and tested negative, the local CDC said.

In total, 8,717 people linked to the patient through various levels of association have tested negative.



A total of 524 samples of food and other items related to the case have been collected and tested; all samples have come back negative for COVID-19.



Yingqian Village has been rated as a medium-risk region, which means people in the village are not allowed to leave Shanghai unless they have a negative test result. The risk rate of elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

The 51-year-old patient has worked at the West Cargo Terminal of Pudong International Airport since April 8. He cycled to the Pudong People’s Hospital on November 8 after showing symptoms. He was confirmed with COVID-19 infection on Monday.