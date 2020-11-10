News / Metro

Alert issued after new local COVID-19 case reported

Shanghai residents are urged to be aware but not to panic, after a new local case was reported on Monday. Authorities stressed disease prevention measures.
  16:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Shanghai’s health authority is calling on residents to be aware, but not to panic, after the city reported a new local case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Wearing masks especially in public transportation and places with dense gatherings and hospitals, is highlighted. Limiting exposure to crowded places and places with poor ventilation are also important. Social distancing is essential, especially from people with respiratory illness symptoms.

Proper personal hygiene, food safety, good indoor ventilation and self health monitoring are required for disease prevention and control, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuseday.

Companies, offices and public venues shoulder the responsibility for employer’s health checks, maintaining good ventilation, disinfecting public areas and offering disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

The nation is still under pressure from both imported and domestic cases, and every person and facility must stay alert, the commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
