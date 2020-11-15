News / Metro

Shanghai TCM experts support coronavirus fight in Mauritius

The President of Mauritius has met Shanghai’s medical experts who work in the China-Mauritius Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine to express his gratitude.

The center, which opened in late 2019, is the first TCM center in Africa set up by the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine and City Clinic in Mauritius.

It brings top TCM experts and high TCM capability to the people of Mauritius, said President Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Since opening, the center is at full capacity every day with 30 to 40 patients.

In the early stage of the novel coronavirus, the center’s two medical experts Dr Wang Xiaosu and Dr Hu Binglin kept close contact with their colleagues in China to get the latest information on coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

This includes information from Yueyang staff in the front-line medical team in Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, the then epicenter of coronavirus in China.

With the support of Dr Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang hospital, the two doctors had a daily meeting with Chinese colleagues to learn the latest anti-coronavirus directions and guidance after the first coronavirus case was reported in Mauritius.

Mauritius was the first country in Africa to conduct a lockdown because of the epidemic. The two doctors went to the Chinese embassy and local medical facilities to give lectures and health consultations on coronavirus.

Though suffering a shortage of medical protection supplies itself, Yueyang hospital managed to donate 1,000 masks, 50 protection outfits and large amounts of disinfectant to Mauritius.

Thanks to the efforts of the Chinese embassy, the TCM center and Yueyang hospital, there are no Chinese or embassy staff infected with coronavirus in Mauritius.

“The TCM center has become a namecard for Shanghai government and Yueyang hospital for the friendship between China and Mauritius and an example of the Road and Belt initiative,” said Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang hospital. 

“TCM will have more development in Africa and we hope the center can bring more benefit to both African people and the health industry there.”

Ti Gong

Chinese medical experts at the China-Mauritius Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Ti Gong

The President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun met Shanghai’s medical experts, who work in the China-Mauritius Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
