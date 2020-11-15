Short respite before cold and wetter weather

A cold front will arrive in the city this week with rain, the city's meteorological bureau predicted on Sunday.

Drizzles or showers are expected every day except Tuesday and Friday. The air quality will be good the whole week.

Although the high temperature will increase from 22 degrees Celsius on Monday to 25 degrees on Wednesday, it is expected to decline by 10 degrees to 15 degrees on Sunday.

The low has a similar trend, in that it will rise slightly to 20 degrees during the first three days but will decrease to 11 on Sunday.

The bureau said people should pay attention to the risk of fire as appliances may become damp and short out.

The 20th solar term Xiaoxue, or minor snow, will fall next Sunday.

The weather will be colder with increasing precipitation.