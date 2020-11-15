News / Metro

Short respite before cold and wetter weather

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
A cold front will arrive in the city this week with rain, the city's meteorological bureau predicted on Sunday.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0

A cold front will arrive in the city this week with rain, the city’s meteorological bureau predicted on Sunday.

Drizzles or showers are expected every day except Tuesday and Friday. The air quality will be good the whole week. 

Although the high temperature will increase from 22 degrees Celsius on Monday to 25 degrees on Wednesday, it is expected to decline by 10 degrees to 15 degrees on Sunday.

The low has a similar trend, in that it will rise slightly to 20 degrees during the first three days but will decrease to 11 on Sunday.

The bureau said people should pay attention to the risk of fire as appliances may become damp and short out.

The 20th solar term Xiaoxue, or minor snow, will fall next Sunday. 

The weather will be colder with increasing precipitation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     