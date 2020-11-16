News / Metro

Center celebrates as 15 patients discharged

Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center honors staff for their successes in coronavirus prevention and control on the occasion of the institution's 106th anniversary. 
Fifteen imported coronavirus patients — 13 adults and two children — were discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center on Monday.

At the same time, a patient in a serious condition is now stable after treatment, center officials said.

Dr Lu Hongzhou, an infectious diseases expert, said the center, which receives 40 percent of China’s imported cases, has made preparations for a long-term campaign in receiving imported cases concerning the global situation.

“There won’t be a second wave of the epidemic in China, as we are equipped with the capability to conduct nucleic acid testing covering millions of people in days if one case is reported. It can effectively prevent and control the regional outbreak of cases,” Lu said.

The center, formerly the Shanghai Infectious Disease Hospital, celebrated its 106th anniversary on Monday, with staff honored for their work in coronavirus prevention and control. 

Since the hospital was established in 1914, it has been on the front line of the fight against all major infectious diseases.

During the novel coronavirus epidemic, the center had 76 doctors and 243 nursing staff treating patients at separeted wards.

Ti Gong

Staff at Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center are honored for their work in the fight against coronavirus on Monday.

Ti Gong

Dr Zhu Tongyu (right), president of Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, congratulates staff on their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

