Universal Beijing Resort announces first travel partners

The resort's partners have long operated in China's tourism market, covering online and offline travel-booking platforms and traditional travel agencies.

Hu Min / SHINE

Universal Beijing Resort announced its first batch of 21 official travel trade partners on Monday during its debut at the China International Travel Mart 2020 in Shanghai.

Guests will be able to purchase products offered by Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) through all cooperation platforms, including theme park tickets, hotel rooms and seasonal events.

The official travel trade partners announced have operated in China's tourism market for many years, covering online and offline travel-booking platforms and traditional travel agencies and featuring comprehensive channel network and massive user base, UBR said.

Shanghai-based online travel operators Trip.com and Lvmama, and offline travel agencies such as Shanghai Airlines Holiday Tours, Wancheng (Shanghai) Travel Agency and Beijing Tourism International Travel Service are on the list.

From Monday to Wednesday, limited-quantity early booking qualification benefit packages are on sale on Universal Beijing Resort’s Trip.com flagship store.

The ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Hu Min / SHINE

At the China International Travel Mart 2020, Universal Beijing Resort presents several magnificent themed lands, including Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World Isla Nublar.

“Universal Beijing Resort is a new cultural and tourist landmark that combines Universal’s decades of global theme park experience with our deep insights in China," said Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort.

"We are committed to continuously expanding our partnership across industries in China, bringing an unprecedented theme-park experience for more Chinese guests and supporting the high-quality development of China’s cultural tourist industry," he said. "In the future, we will work with partners across industries to expand on more channels. This also represents our great confidence in the recovery and development of China's cultural and tourist industry together with our partners."

The resort is scheduled to open in spring 2021.

Hu Min / SHINE

The three-day China International Travel Mart 2020 kicked off in the Pudong New Area on Monday, boosting cultural and tourist consumption and "dual circulation."

The event covering 45,000 square meters has 1,517 booths with nearly 1,500 exhibitors from about 50 overseas countries and regions and from China.

It has four exhibition areas and online exhibition is part of the travel event with the latest cultural and tourist resources and products from home and abroad displayed via the Internet.

Online and offline negotiations will be held and there are exclusive display areas themed on Spring Festival culture, key international cooperation projects of Belt and Road countries in the cultural and tourist fields, and culture and innovation.