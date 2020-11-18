News / Metro

Legislators seek answers on sports access

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Answering questions from legislators, the director of the city's sports bureau says the government is striving to provide more public sports facilities for residents.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Legislators seek answers on sports access
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People play football at Zhenru Stadium in Putuo District.

Why schools have stopped opening their sports facilities to the public and why public sports facilities are ignored while private gyms are packed with people were some of the questions asked by city legislators at a meeting on Wednesday.

Legislators held an inspection of the city’s sports industry during which they filed questions to Xu Bin, director of the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

Chi Hong, director of the Yangtze River Economy United Development Group Co, said school sports facilities which used to be open to the public had become largely unavailable recently while it was already very hard to find badminton courts and other sports facilities.

Zhou Jianhua, executive chef of Shanghai Baolong Hotel Co, said that while some schools kept their sports facilities open, they required users to register and buy insurance, which drove people away.

Xu said over 80 percent of all schools had their sports facilities open to the public as of the end of last year according to education authorities, while it was considered unsafe for certain schools to do so.

“Indeed, we have received some complaints from residents that while some schools have made public the availability of their sports facilities, they were often not available due to school events,” he said.

To ensure better services to the public from school sports facilities in Jing’an District, a third party was introduced to manage such facilities, Xu said.

As for the overall availability of sports facilities, Xu said there was a deficiency, especially in urban districts, of sports facilities near people’s homes, but he said the government has been striving to provide more such facilities for residents.

“We have used rooftops, underground spaces, spaces under elevated roads and parks to build sports facilities, and we’re pushing for sports facilities to be built on land not reserved for the purpose,” he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     