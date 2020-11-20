News / Metro

Senior-care workers compete in skills contest

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
With participants tested on their nursing and rehabilitation skills, the biannual competition aims to bolster professional elderly-care capacity in the region.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Senior-care workers compete in skills contest
Ti Gong

A senior-care worker demonstrates her nursing skills during the competition on Friday. 

Senior-care workers compete in skills contest
Ti Gong

Participants take numbers for the competition. 


Senior-care workers in the Yangtze River Delta region are putting their knowledge and nursing skills to the test in a competition which aims to foster the development of the nursing industry.

The three-day event, launched at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum on Thursday, is held every two years.

An initial-round selection included about 150,000 senior-care workers from nearly 8,000 senior homes in the region.

The competition tests the basic nursing and rehabilitation skills of senior-care workers. Their emotional care for the elderly is also part of the contest evaluation.

Twelve finalists will compete in the last round on Saturday.

Senior-care workers compete in skills contest
Ti Gong

A senior-care worker demonstrates her nursing skills during the competition on Friday. 

Senior-care workers compete in skills contest
Ti Gong

The event will improve the professional skills of participants and promote the professional elderly nursing groups in the region, said Chen Yuebin, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau's senior service department.

Shen Jiali, 29, has 10 years of experience in the field. She is a senior-care worker at the Shanghai No. 3 Social Welfare House.

"I chose this career because I want to learn how to take care of my parents when they are old," she said.

Shen cares for seniors with cognitive disorder.

"It's not easy to communicate with them, and I need to carefully observe their subtle changes to judge whether they feel uncomfortable, are sad or losing appetite," said Shen.

"The competition requires us to show skills and nursing procedures, such as how to change the clothing of the elderly or how to take care of those with fracture," she said.

By the end of last year, people aged 60 or above in the delta region totaled 46.77 million. This population is estimated to surge to 75 million by 2035, or 33 percent of the region's permanent population at that time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     