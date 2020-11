All those working at the cargo terminals and cargo sections at the Pudong airport took part in the overnight testing.

All staff and related personnel at Pudong International Airport received nucleic acid testing on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Testing professionals set up temporary testing zones on the second floor of the P4 parking garage at the airport to collect samples.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong