16-hour radio concert to honor Beethoven's 250th birthday

From 8am to 12am on December 16, 100 musicians, critics, producers and music lovers will discuss the charm of Beethoven's music from their own perspectives.

Shanghai Radio’s FM94.7 will present “Beethoven in China: 16-Hour Marathon Concert” to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

From 8am to 12am on December 16, 100 musicians, critics, producers and music lovers will discuss the charm of Beethoven’s music from their own perspectives.

The composer’s masterpieces will be interpreted, and stories behind his creations will be told.

Over the years, Beethoven’s music has influenced generations of Chinese musicians.

FM94.7 will use the concert to promote classical music to a wider audience, especially young people.