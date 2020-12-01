News / Metro

Fine for firm with celebrity shareholder

Livestreamer holds 49 percent of shares in company in Chongming District fined 10,000 yuan after failing to back up claims that a shampoo had an anti-alopecia function.
A company in Chongming District, with 49 percent of its shares owned by celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi, has been fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,524) for fake advertising.

Market regulators received a tip-off saying that Ficcecode shampoo bought online from Shanghai Zhuangjia E-Commerce Co Ltd did not have an anti-alopecia function as claimed, the Chongming District Administration for Market Regulation said.

The company failed to provide relevant proof to support the claim, violating China's advertisement law, the administration said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
