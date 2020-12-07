News / Metro

Publicity award for AI conference reports

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:39 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Shanghai United Media Group has been honored with a publicity award for its reporting of the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. 
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:39 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Publicity award for AI conference reports

Shanghai United Media Group was given a publicity award for its contribution in reporting the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Shanghai United Media Group was given a publicity award for its contribution in reporting the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) during a ceremony held by conference organizers on Monday.

Twelve media organizations were given the honor, with the other 11 including the Shanghai branches of Xinhua news agency and the People’s Daily.

Over 300 media organizations had registered for this year’s conference, the third to be held in Shanghai and the first to be held online. 

Besides being a platform for the latest technologies in AI, the conference attracts AI scientists, entrepreneurs and government leaders from around the world to discuss technological frontiers, industry trends and other issues .

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     