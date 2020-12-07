Publicity award for AI conference reports

Shanghai United Media Group has been honored with a publicity award for its reporting of the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Shanghai United Media Group was given a publicity award for its contribution in reporting the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) during a ceremony held by conference organizers on Monday.

Twelve media organizations were given the honor, with the other 11 including the Shanghai branches of Xinhua news agency and the People’s Daily.

Over 300 media organizations had registered for this year’s conference, the third to be held in Shanghai and the first to be held online.

Besides being a platform for the latest technologies in AI, the conference attracts AI scientists, entrepreneurs and government leaders from around the world to discuss technological frontiers, industry trends and other issues .