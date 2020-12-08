News / Metro

Metro Line 9 to run at shortest intervals

From Friday, the time between the trains that run from Sheshan to Jinji Road stations will be reduced to 1 minute and 50 seconds during morning rush hour on work days.
Metro Line 9 will run on the shortest intervals possible between some stations from Friday, Shanghai Metro said on Tuesday.

The interval of trains from Sheshan to Jinji Road stations will be reduced to 1 minute and 50 seconds during morning rush hours on work days, the company said.

This will be the shortest train interval not only on the city’s Metro network, but also in the Chinese mainland, it said. 

To realize the schedule, 14 more trains will be added to the line during morning rush hours, while the company promises an extension of the operation of the line in maximum capacity during evening rush hours.

The company said that since the train intervals are reduced, doors of the carriages will close sooner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
