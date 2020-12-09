All aboard for Longfeng cheongsam fashion show

A catwalk show featuring the 84-year-old Longfeng qipao is staged on the "Light of Shanghai," a new cruise ship launched by Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co.

A floating qipao, or cheongsam, show was presented on Huangpu River on Wednesday night, showcasing the glamour of the traditional Chinese garment amid brilliant night views along both banks of the river.

The catwalk show featuring the 84-year-old Longfeng qipao was staged on the "Light of Shanghai," a new cruise ship launched by Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co and making its maiden voyage.

Sixty cheongsams with exquisite designs and beautiful patterns were on the stage.

The ship features a Longfeng qipao display area, similar to a small cheongsam museum.

An intangible cultural heritage display wall of Longfeng qipao on the vessel, illustrated the nine techniques of cheongsam, such as rolling, engraving, embroidery and drawing.

At an interactive area, inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage displayed the making of pankou, or frog fasteners, with their nimble figures.

Suzhou embroidery techniques and a huge pankou work featuring the Chinese characters of Long (dragon) and Feng (phoenix) was also on display.

It took three months to complete.

"Pankou is the last technique of qipao, but also its most distinctive feature," said Jiang Manzong, a fourth-generation inheritor of Longfeng cheongsam.

The showcase was organized by the time-honored Kaikai Group and Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co to promote the integrated development of business, tourism and culture, promoting haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

The ship, which is 62.3 meters long and 15.1 meters wide, has a capacity of 400 guests, and blends sightseeing, banquet and business reception functions.

"The culture and technique of qipao is showcased, reflecting haipai culture, and the display also brings the traditional garment closer to people’s daily life," said Wang Gushan, board chairman of Longfeng.

Zhang Qinwei, 21, who has been making pankou for five years displayed pankou techniques on board.

"I was gripped by the beautiful and exquisite technique at first sight and thus I started learning it," the Shanghainese woman said.

A pankou she made is in the shape of the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

"Pankou is not only a button on cheongsams, but also an art work with a practical function," said Zhang.

"We gives pankou technique new life with innovation," she said.

