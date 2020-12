Russian flight grounded over COVID-19 tests

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines flight from Moscow to Shanghai will be suspended for four weeks after 11 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on December 4.

Imaginechina

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines flight from Moscow to Shanghai is to be suspended for four weeks by China’s civil aviation regulator from December 21.

Flight SU208 was suspended after 11 passengers on a flight from Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on December 4, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday.

It is the third suspension order on the same flight since October. It was suspended for a week from October 19 after eight travelers tested positive on October 2. The suspension was prolonged to four weeks after 11 passengers tested positive on October 9.

Several flights by Russian airlines to China have been suspended since November. Flight EO429 from Moscow to Zhengzhou in central Henan Province of Ikar Airlines, operating as Pegas Fly, was suspended for a week from December 7 after seven passengers tested positive in November.

Azur Air’s Flight ZF1678 from Moscow to Xiamen in Fujian Province was suspended for four weeks from December 7 after 10 people tested positive on November 20.

Ural Airlines’ Flight U63763 from Yekaterinburg to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province was suspended for four weeks from December 7 after 10 travelers tested positive.

According to CAAC policy, if all inbound passengers on an airline test negative for three weeks in a row, the airline will be allowed to increase flights to two per week.

If five test positive, flights will be suspended for a week. The suspension will last for four weeks if 10 passengers test positive.

Over a dozen international flights to Shanghai have been suspended since the policy was introduced in June.