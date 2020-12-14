7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery from hospital and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported seven new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 6.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 8.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 11 on the same flight with the fifth and sixth patients who are Russian onboard.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 12.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 105 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,063 imported cases, 975 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.