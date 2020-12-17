DHL takes flight with global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DHL has begun global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, company officials announced on Friday. The first batch of the vaccine was delivered to Israel last week.

Ti Gong

DHL is preparing to carry out more vaccine flights this month from its worldwide hubs.

More than 9,000 specialists are working across its global network. DHL has more than 150 pharmacists, 20 clinical trial depots, 100 certified stations, 160 GDP (good distribution practices)-qualified warehouses, 15 certified sites, 135 medical express sites and a time-definite international express network covering 220 countries and territories.

“After many months of preparation, we are happy our vaccine distribution mission has begun and we can contribute our logistics expertise and capabilities to make the vaccine accessible worldwide," said Travis Cobb, head of DHL Express Global Network Operations and Aviation.



Ti Gong

Logistics providers face the challenge of quickly creating a global medical supply chain to deliver an unprecedented 10 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide — including to regions with underdeveloped logistics infrastructures. To provide global coverage over the next two years, up to 200,000 pallet shippers and 15 million cooling boxes will be delivered via 15,000 flights.



DHL operates an aircraft fleet of more than 260 airplanes, numerous partner airlines and a hub and gateway network spanning more than 220 countries and territories.

Earlier this week, FedEx Express announced that after months of preparation and planning with Pfizer — which developed the vaccine — healthcare companies and federal and state officials, the company is delivering the vaccine across the United States.