News / Metro

DHL takes flight with global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
DHL has begun global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, company officials announced on Friday. The first batch of the vaccine was delivered to Israel last week.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
DHL takes flight with global COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Ti Gong

DHL launches global delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHL has begun global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, company officials announced on Friday.

The first batch of the vaccine was delivered by DHL to Israel last week.

DHL is preparing to carry out more vaccine flights this month from its worldwide hubs.

More than 9,000 specialists are working across its global network. DHL has more than 150 pharmacists, 20 clinical trial depots, 100 certified stations, 160 GDP (good distribution practices)-qualified warehouses, 15 certified sites, 135 medical express sites and a time-definite international express network covering 220 countries and territories.

“After many months of preparation, we are happy our vaccine distribution mission has begun and we can contribute our logistics expertise and capabilities to make the vaccine accessible worldwide," said Travis Cobb, head of DHL Express Global Network Operations and Aviation.

DHL takes flight with global COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Ti Gong

Workers prepare the vaccine for distribution.

Logistics providers face the challenge of quickly creating a global medical supply chain to deliver an unprecedented 10 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide — including to regions with underdeveloped logistics infrastructures. To provide global coverage over the next two years, up to 200,000 pallet shippers and 15 million cooling boxes will be delivered via 15,000 flights.

DHL operates an aircraft fleet of more than 260 airplanes, numerous partner airlines and a hub and gateway network spanning more than 220 countries and territories.

Earlier this week, FedEx Express announced that after months of preparation and planning with Pfizer — which developed the vaccine — healthcare companies and federal and state officials, the company is delivering the vaccine across the United States.

DHL takes flight with global COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Ti Gong

A worker prepares packages of COVID-19 vaccines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     