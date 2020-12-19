All aboard, as Metro Line 18 stations to open soon

Eight new stations in the southern part of Metro Line 18 have passed safety assessments and will open to passengers by the end of this year, according to Shanghai Metro.

The new stations, from Yuqiao to Hangtou in the south of the Pudong New Area, will serve residents along Hunan Highway and Yuqing Road.

Metro Line 18 trains will be driverless, and the line will also be the first in Shanghai to offer wireless charging in carriages.

The emergency alarm systems in the trains are equipped with cameras which enable control center workers to monitor the situation.

Also, apart from Yuqiao Station, all other stations have breastfeeding rooms next to the restrooms, the first in the Metro network.

The lighting, temperatures and air-conditioning in the carriages can be adjusted from the control center.

Shanghai Metro said intelligent technology was applied in the network of the line to make the driverless trains run more safely.

The 36.8 kilometer, 26-station line starts at Changjiang Road S. in the north and runs through Baoshan and Yangpu districts and the Pudong New Area, with interchange stations for Lines 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

The rest of the line is expected to be completed by the end of next year.