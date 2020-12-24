Police announce New Year's Eve traffic ban

Only pedestrians will be allowed into an area next to the Bund on New Year's Eve with all vehicles barred from 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Vehicles will be banned from area next to the Bund on New Year’s Eve, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

From 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1, the area surrounded by Beisuzhou Road, Xizang Road N., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Yan’an Road E., Xizang Road S., Fuxing Road E., Waimalu and the riverside will allow only pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the off-ramp at Jiangxi Road of Yan’an Elevated Road will close, with cars only allowed to use the Bund Tunnel.