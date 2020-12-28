Low visibility triggers suburban fog alert

An orange fog alert was issued by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau this morning at 4am as visibility in local suburban districts fell to less than 200 meters.

Orange is the second-highest level in the four-tier alert system.



The air is moderately polluted today due to PM2.5 pollutants blowing in from the north. At 7am, the concentration reached 136 micrograms per cubic meter, 61 micrograms higher than the healthy standard, according to the local ecology and environment bureau.

People are encouraged to wear masks and stay inside, especially children, the elderly and those with heart and respiratory diseases,

