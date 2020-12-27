Shanghai funeral staff impress industry judges

Four Shanghai funeral and interment industry workers have won top awards at the 2020 national civil affairs industry professional skills competition.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The four-day competition held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attracted 111 contestants from 27 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities nationwide, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Three contestants from Shanghai's Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery, Binhai Guyuan Cemetery and Songhe Cemetery took the top award, while another contestant from Shanghai-based Fu Shou Yuan International Group, a funeral and interment service provider and cemetery operator, was a second award winner.

The event, in its 10th year, highlighted land-saving and eco-friendly burial concepts, and tested contestants' professional skills to promote the development of the industry.

All contestants are front-line service workers at cemeteries. Their positions cover management, sales, reception and urn management..

Man Li, a contestant from Fu Shou Yuan, has worked in reception, burial service, tomb maintenance and urn storage and conservation since 2013.

She has accumulated rich experiences in the field, and spent more than two months preparing for the competition.

"I always hold the occupation in awe and veneration, and respect every client with utmost sincerity," she said. "Warm and supreme service quality is my pursuit."

