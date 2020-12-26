Flash mobs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of CPC

A series of flash mob events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China next year were launched in Shanghai on Saturday.

Titled “The Same Faith,” the events will be held monthly from January to May in different cities. People from all walks of life will gather to sing songs to extend their best wishes for the Party.

The flash mob videos will also be uploaded on major streaming platforms such as iQiyi and Youku. Creative ideas and sequences will be displayed.